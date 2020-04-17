Trending

Firefighters in Britain said they were repeatedly called to the same area to rescue sheep that wandered into a river and got stuck in the mud.

The Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service said that firefighters from Whittlesey, Dogsthorpe and Stanground first responded to the pumping station on Eldernell Lane, near Coates, about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday to rescue a sheep that wandered into the muddy water.

The firefighters returned the sheep to its owner, but they were again called to the same location about 3 p.m. Wednesday to rescue six sheep that ended up stuck in the mud.

Firefighters responded a third time later Wednesday when two more sheep were spotted stranded in the muddy water.

Officials said the animals were likely drawn in by the seemingly low water level in the river and ended up getting stuck in the mud.

"They won't be pulling the wool over our eyes anymore. Preventative measures have been put in place to hopefully stop them getting into any more trouble," the Fire & Rescue service said in a Facebook post.

Read More

Ducklings rescued from mid-highway storm drain Diploma carried away by Georgia tornado found 30 miles away Wild leopard wanders into hospital bathroom

Latest Headlines

Ducklings rescued from mid-highway storm drain
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Ducklings rescued from mid-highway storm drain
April 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in British Columbia came to the rescue of a family of eight ducklings that fell down a storm drain in the middle of a highway.
Diploma carried away by Georgia tornado found 30 miles away
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Diploma carried away by Georgia tornado found 30 miles away
April 16 (UPI) -- A Georgia man whose diploma was among the objects carried away by a tornado was reunited with the document after it was found 30 miles from his home.
Wild leopard wanders into hospital bathroom
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wild leopard wanders into hospital bathroom
April 16 (UPI) -- A leopard wandered into a hospital in India and ended up locked inside a bathroom before being relocated by wildlife officials.
Sheep that went missing in bushfire turns up seven years later
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Sheep that went missing in bushfire turns up seven years later
April 16 (UPI) -- An Australian family said a sheep that fled during bushfires seven years ago has been recaptured -- along with a whole lot of new fleece.
Streaming service offers $1,000 to watch 24 hours of true crime
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Streaming service offers $1,000 to watch 24 hours of true crime
April 16 (UPI) -- A video streaming service is seeking a true crime buff to make $1,000 during the coronavirus lockdown by watching 24 straight hours of documentaries.
RSPCA rescues swan entangled in fishing line
Odd News // 1 day ago
RSPCA rescues swan entangled in fishing line
April 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales came to the assistance of a swan spotted in a pond with discarded fishing line wrapped around its legs and back.
Australian man completes 2,806 push-ups in one hour
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian man completes 2,806 push-ups in one hour
April 16 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness buff muscled his way to a Guinness World Record when he completed 2,806 push-ups in just one hour.
Gust of wind facilitates flamingo's zoo escape
Odd News // 1 day ago
Gust of wind facilitates flamingo's zoo escape
April 16 (UPI) -- Officials at a British zoo said a flamingo escaped from its enclosure thanks to a well-timed gust of wind, but was soon returned to its flock.
Maryland police: Remember to wear pants while checking the mail
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland police: Remember to wear pants while checking the mail
April 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland police department shared a cryptic warning to a local resident who apparently has a habit of checking their mail without pants during the coronavirus lockdown.
Goat with two faces born at Wisconsin farm
Odd News // 1 day ago
Goat with two faces born at Wisconsin farm
April 15 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin farm is celebrating the birth of a highly unusual animal: a goat with two faces.

Trending Stories

Goat with two faces born at Wisconsin farm
Goat with two faces born at Wisconsin farm
Sheep that went missing in bushfire turns up seven years later
Sheep that went missing in bushfire turns up seven years later
Costco worker tracks down customer to return $194
Costco worker tracks down customer to return $194
Wild leopard wanders into hospital bathroom
Wild leopard wanders into hospital bathroom
Streaming service offers $1,000 to watch 24 hours of true crime
Streaming service offers $1,000 to watch 24 hours of true crime

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Protesters rally against Virginia's stay-at-home order
Protesters rally against Virginia's stay-at-home order
 
Back to Article
/