April 17 (UPI) -- Couples forced to postpone their weddings due to the COVID-19 pandemic are being given the chance to win a year's worth of free beer from Busch.

The beer company announced the Busch Wedding Gift competition will award a year's supply of Busch Beer to a couple whose 2020 wedding was postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

The company said participating couples must post a photo of themselves on social media along with a description of how they plan to celebrate their eventual nuptials. The posts must contain the hashtags "#BuschWeddingGift" and "#Sweepstakes."

The winning pair will be chosen in a random drawing May 2, Busch said. Fifty smaller prizes will also be awarded to people who tag a friend and use the hashtag "#MyFriendsWedding."

"Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch," the company tweeted.