Animal rescuers in Britain removed a snake that invaded a family's bathroom and slithered into the toilet. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 24 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer summoned to remove a snake from a British family's bathroom ended up pulling the serpent out of the toilet tank.

The RSPCA said Joe White, an animal collection officer and exotics officer, responded last week to a home in Grays, Essex, England, on a report of a snake loose inside a home.

"The caller's daughter found the snake in their bathroom and was absolutely hysterical. A lot of people find snakes very frightening so it must have been a huge shock to come across one slithering around the bathroom," White said.

"The snake was obviously quite scared by the commotion too as he slithered inside the toilet. When I arrived I had to reach around the back of the toilet and into the basin where the snake was curled up around the inside of the toilet bowl," he said.

White said the snake, a corn snake, appeared healthy and uninjured.

"He's a little skinny but was feisty and that's usually a good sign," White said. "I took him to a wildlife centres nearby where they'll care for him until he's strong enough to be rehomed."

He said the snake is likely an escaped pet. The RSPCA is asking anyone in the area who is missing a corn snake to get into contact and claim their pet.