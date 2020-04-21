A baby fox was rescued after spending two days trapped at the bottom of a disused well in a British family's garden. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

April 21 (UPI) -- A fox cub was rescued from the bottom of a 12-foot-deep well on a family's property after spending about two days trapped in the hole.

The RSPCA said a Welwyn, Hertfordshire, family contacted the organization to report a fox cub was trapped in the disused well in their garden and was apparently unable to get out without help.

Animal Collection Officer Kate Wright, who responded to the scene, said the family had lowered some food and water into the well while awaiting rescue.

"Although the well was covered, the cover was damaged so the cub -- who is still only little -- must have fallen through the small gap," Wright said.

Wright said she was able to reach the fox with a net and bring it back to solid ground.

"The well was deep and the poor, frightened fox was curled up right at the bottom, around 12 feet down. It was dark and damp down there; he'd never have been able to get out on his own and it's incredibly lucky that the family heard him crying for his mum and went to investigate," she said.