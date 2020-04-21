Anthony Robles broke a Guinness World Record by finishing 23 pull-ups in one minute while wearing an 80-pound pack. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 21 (UPI) -- An athlete broke a Guinness World Record in Arizona when he completed 23 pull-ups in one minute while wearing an 80-pound pack.

Anthony Robles, who was born without a right leg, accomplished the feat a few weeks ago at the FanShield 500 NASCAR race at the Phoenix Raceway, Guinness announced Tuesday.

Robles became interested in athletics when he joined his high school wrestling team and went on to become a two-time Arizona State Champion and a high school national champion.

He raised money with his record attempt for the charity Disabled American Veterans.

"The best part of my record attempt was having the opportunity to go after a personal ambition in support of DAV and in honor of the men and women who serve or have served bravely in the United States military it in front of thousands of NASCAR fans before a race," Robles said.

"The atmosphere was absolutely incredible. The worst part was 30 seconds into my attempt when my muscles started to fatigue and hit a wall. The fans cheering me on really helped give me the extra adrenaline to finish strong, I could barely move my arms when I was done."