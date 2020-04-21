April 21 (UPI) -- A group of rescuers convened on an Irish beach to rescue a dolphin stranded in the shallow water.

Richard Nolan said he was walking his dog, Brandy, along the Velvet Strand in Portmarnock, Dublin County, when he spotted what he initially thought to be a basking shark, but soon realized was a stranded dolphin.

Nolan summoned assistance from Cathy McMahon and Sabrina Joyce Kemper, who responded to the scene along with a number of concerned bystanders.

The group said it took three attempts to get the dolphin out of the shallow water, as strong waves kept pushing the mammal back toward shore.

They were finally able to get the dolphin back out to the deep water after about an hour.