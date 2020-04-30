April 30 (UPI) -- Police in California said traffic on a busy stretch of highway came to a halt when people got out of their vehicles to retrieve medical face masks littering the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol said troopers stationed in Hayward received word Wednesday that a large quantity of medical masks had spilled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 880.

The spill caused traffic delays when people stopped their vehicles in traffic lanes to get out and retrieve the masks, CHP said.

A California Department of Transportation crew with a sweeper truck was brought to the scene to clear the debris from the road.

"CHP Hayward wants to remind you it is never safe to step out of your vehicle on an active freeway," the CHP said. "Please remain in your vehicles for your safety so CHP can handle any debris calls."