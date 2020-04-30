April 30 (UPI) -- Surfers off the California coast were caught on camera taking advantage of bioluminescence in the water by riding the neon blue waves after dark.

Surfers were recorded off the coast of San Diego and elsewhere in southern California riding the waves amid unusually bright bioluminescence in the ocean.

The phenomenon, caused by algae in the water, made it appear as though the surfers were riding glowing blue waves.

Residents said the bioluminescence has been unusually bright recently. A pod of dolphins was caught on video last week appearing to glow under water off Newport Beach.