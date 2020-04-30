A bear known as M49 was captured in Italy 10 months after escaping from a nature park. Photo courtesy of the Province of Trento

April 30 (UPI) -- A bear that escaped from a nature park in Italy has been captured 10 months later and officials are trying to find the animal a new permanent home.

The bear, known officially as M49 and nicknamed Papillon after escaping from a Trento Province nature park in July 2019, was captured in a pipe trap Tuesday night.

Officials said the bear had been blamed for numerous farm animal deaths during its time on the loose, and Trento Province President Maurizio Fugatti gave shoot-to-kill authorization to have the bear put down if it approached any times.

The province said in a statement that the bear is in good physical condition and was returned to the nature park. The bear had climbed four fences, including one electric fence, when it escaped, officials said.

Italian Environment Minster Sergio Costa said he is trying to find the bear a new permanent home at a wildlife reserve in another European country.