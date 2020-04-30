April 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Washington state are trying to identify the owner of an emu found wandering loose near a disc golf course.

The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service, or SCRAPS, said a group of disc golfers spotted the large, flightless bird Wednesday while they were playing at High Bridge Park in Spokane.

Witnesses said the bird wandered close to people on the trail at the park before making its way to nearby People's Park.

SCRAPS was able to corral the emu, which is native to Australia, in a cage. State Fish and Wildlife officials said the emu likely escaped from an area farm.

SCRAPS is asking the owner of the emu to contact the organization to claim the bird.