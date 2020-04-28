A Toronto cyclist participating in a 24-hour stationary bike ride for COVID-19 relief broke a Guinness World Record by riding for a distance of 626 miles. Photo by anneileino/Pixabay.com

April 28 (UPI) -- A cyclist who rode his stationary bike for 24 hours to raise money for Toronto-area COVID-19 relief ended up breaking a Guinness World Record by traversing the equivalent of 626 miles.

Travis Samuel, 25, of Peterborough, Ontario, climbed onto his Zwift stationary bike at 6 p.m. Friday at his father's home in Whitby and rode until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Samuel, who was joined at various points by about 1,000 other riders through the Zwift network, managed a total distance of 626 miles, breaking the previous Guinness World Record of 614 miles.

The ride, dubbed the CRUSH COVID 24-hour indoor cycling marathon, raised money for Toronto's Michael Garron Hospital Foundation.

"Surpassing a world record is pretty amazing," Samuel told the Peterborough Examiner.

"We accomplished way more than we originally set out to do. The messages I'm getting from strangers who work in the health care industry who are thanking me and the team for doing this is pretty unbelievable," he said.