Police in New Jersey said an officer was called out to wrangle a pair of loose sheep -- animals that are not allowed in the city. Photo courtesy of the Long Branch Police Department

April 28 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey said an officer responding to a report of loose animals ended up rounding up a pair of wandering sheep.

The Long Branch Police Department said Officer Tracy Widdis was dispatched to the Lake Takanassee area when two sheep were spotted running loose down the street.

"If this were a contest, here would be the winner for most unique police call of the week," police said in a Facebook post.

Widdis was able to shepherd the animals back to their owner, who was issued a citation by Animal Control Supervisor Deb Nagel for keeping prohibited farm animals inside the city.

The homeowner was ordered to find a home for the sheep outside the city limits.