April 27 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men spending their COVID-19 lockdown time breaking Guinness World Records said they successfully managed the most beach ball passes in 30 seconds: 84.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he and his "quarantine buddy," Jonathan Hannon took on the beach ball passing record as part of their "hallway series" of record attempts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rush's video shows the men were able to complete 84 passes in 30 seconds, beating the previous record of 68.

He said an earlier attempt resulted in 82 successful catches, but the attempt was invalidated when he discovered his 1-year-old son had temporarily covered the face of the stopwatch, which Guinness rules require to be unobstructed for the entirety of a video-recorded record attempt.