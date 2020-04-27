April 27 (UPI) -- A British fire department said a specialty rescue crew was summoned to a muddy ditch to hoist a trapped horse to safety.

Kent Fire and Rescue said the Animal Rescue Unit was summoned to the ditch in Sandwich, where the horse was found stuck up to its head in deep mud.

Rescuers said the horse was exhausted from attempting to escape the mud without success.

The team used a truck, some ropes and a harness to hoist the horse back to solid ground and reunite the animal with its owner.