A 99-year-old British man broke two Guinness World Records in the month leading up to his 100th birthday. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

April 27 (UPI) -- A 99-year-old man followed up his Guinness World Record for most money raised by a charity walk with a second record celebrating his accomplishment as a recording artist.

Tom Moore, a retired captain who served in World War II, had originally aimed to raise just $1,200 for National Health Service Charities Together when he set out to complete 100 laps around his Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, garden before his 100th birthday.

Moore completed his walk April 16, and donations to his JustGiving page reached nearly $35 million, earning him a Guinness World Record for the most money raised by charity walk (individual).

Moore earned a second Guinness record Friday, when You'll Never Walk Alone, a single he appeared on with recording artist Michael ball, reached the top of the U.K. charts. Moore is now the record-holder for oldest person to reach number one in the U.K. charts at 99 years and 359 days old.