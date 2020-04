April 24 (UPI) -- A Texas city is asking residents to check and make sure they aren't missing a donkey after a wayward animal was picked up by officials.

The City of San Angelo said in a Facebook post the donkey was found wandering loose in the Quail Valley area, with no sign of its owner or any identifying information.

The post included a photo of the animal in its temporary pen.

"If this is your burro, then please call Animal Services," the post said.