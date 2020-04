April 24 (UPI) -- An elephant that fell into an agricultural well in India was rescued by wildlife officials with the help of an excavator.

Indian Forest Services Officer Yedukondalu V tweeted video showing a portion of the elephant rescue Thursday at the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka.

The footage shows an excavator digging out a path for the elephant to climb to safety.

The officer thanked police and local villagers for assisting with the rescue.