March 23 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said officers wrangled a loose pig that showed "an obvious lack of respect for both personal space and social distancing" by wandering into a resident's garage.

The Brookhaven Police Department said officers were summoned Sunday to the Osbourne Road area on a report of "a pig inside someone's garage, showing an obvious lack of respect for both personal space and social distancing."

Police said the pig had left the garage and was wandering down the road when officers arrived.

The officers were able to entice the pig with some snacks and "lassoed" the animal.

Police said a resident posted a picture of the pig on the NextDoor app and were able to locate the owners of the animal, which turned out to be named Bacon.

Bacon was safely returned home, police said.