March 23 (UPI) -- A website developed by an artist and a London software development student is designed to help families calculate how much toilet paper they need to ride out quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website, HowMuchToiletPaper.com, asks users to input how may rolls of toilet paper they currently have inside their home and the average number of daily toilet visits in their household.

The calculator then tells the user how many days their supply will last, as well as what percentage of the user's quarantine time will be covered.

The creators of the website, London-based student software developer Ben Sassoon and artist Sam Harris, said the average user of the website has about 500 percent more toilet paper than they need to ride out the quarantine period during the coronavirus pandemic. They said they hope the website will help discourage people from hoarding toilet paper supplies.