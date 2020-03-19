March 19 (UPI) -- A Florida man who dropped his wedding ring when he waded out into a river while fishing was reunited with the precious item thanks to a metal detecting YouTuber.

Robert McCarthy of Pasco County said he was fishing about 86 steps off shore in the Anclote River when he hooked something large.

"I wandered out there and I kept wandering and wandering and wandering and I caught this huge fish and I was super excited about it. I took it off the hook and let it go and let my ring go at the same time," he told WFTS-TV.

McCarthy's wife of one year, Kelly, put out a plea for help on social media, and it came to the attention of a local YouTuber known as She Detector.

She Detector posted a video showing how she was able to find McCarthy's ring with her metal detector after he showed her to the spot where he was fishing.

"He was in shock, I was in shock," Kelly McCarthy said.