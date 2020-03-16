March 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India got creative with a rope ladder and a cot to rescue a leopard that fell into a deep well.

Parveen Kaswan, an officer with the Indian Forest Service, tweeted a video Monday showing the rescue of a leopard that fell into a deep well in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

The rescuers attached a khatiya, a traditional Indian cot, to a rope ladder and created a platform for the leopard to be lifted to safety.

Kaswan said the rescuers' "ingeniuity" paid off and the leopard was safely removed from the well. He said the leopard showed its gratitude by declining to attack its rescuers.