March 16 (UPI) -- A horse fled during an equestrian tournament in Russia and was caught on video bucking its jockey, leaving the track and wandering the nearby streets.

Arthur Valeeva, deputy head of the Agency of Press and Mass Media in Bashkortostan, said he was present at the Terra Bashkiria equestrian event in Ufa when the horse made its break for freedom Saturday.

Valeeva joked the horse "probably could not stand the shame" of having lost the competition.

A witness captured video of the horse shaking off its jockey and running into a nearby road. Drivers were able to stop in time to avoid hitting the horse and other vehicles.

Officials said the horse was recaptured and neither the animal nor its bucked rider were injured.