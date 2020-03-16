March 16 (UPI) -- The Shedd Aquarium took advantage of being closed amid coronavirus fears by allowing a group of penguins to tour the facility and visit other exhibits.

The aquarium tweeted video Sunday showing a rockhopper penguin named Wellington excitedly touring the building and looking through the glass at some potentially tasty fish.

Officials said several rockhopper penguins were treated to tours Sunday.

"Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals," the aquarium said, "introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."

The Shedd Aquarium announced it was closing temporarily after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot banned public gatherings over 1,000 people and asked for any planned gathering of more than 250 people to be canceled.