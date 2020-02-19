Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A police officer in Wyoming climbed onto a metal roof to rescue a deer that found itself stranded over the ground -- but the animal had other plans.

The Jackson Police Department said Officer Gerlach responded Saturday to a report of a deer that apparently climbed into a parking garage and ended up stranded on an awning.

Gerlach's body camera footage shows the officer climbing out onto the frost-covered awning in an attempt to lasso the deer with a length of rope.

The officer's proximity spooked the deer and it ended up sliding off the roof to the ground below. The footage shows the animal was able to trot away without any apparent signs of injury.

"Officer Gerlach gets an 'A' for effort though and we're glad the deer is OK," the department wrote.