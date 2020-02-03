Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A security camera in the parking lot of a McDonald's in North Carolina captured the moment a deer ran through the area and tackled a man walking back to his car.

Ken Worthy said he and his wife were walking back to their car at the McDonald's in Locust when the deer came charging through.

The surveillance footage shows the deer plow into Worthy, knocking him roughly to the ground.

Worthy, who was not inured, said the deer left just as quickly as it arrived. He said he managed not to spill his Diet Coke while rolling on the ground.