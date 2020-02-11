Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said they have filed charges against a woman who filmed video while luring wild deer into her home to feed them.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video showing a woman luring deer into her house in Evergreen and feeding them human food.

"It is selfish and unethical to feed big-game," Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb said in a department release. "You are going to end up unintentionally killing those animals and also putting yourself in harm's way. If what you want is a pet or just to connect with an animal, choose a domestic breed that has evolved to live with people."

The department said it has filed charges against the woman for feeding big-game wildlife, an offense that carries a maximum fine of $100 per incident.

The release said charges were also filed against a man in the Burland Ranchettes Subdivision of Bailey, who is accused of feeding deer in his yard.

"If you are training deer to come and stay in your back yard, you are asking mountain lions to be in your neighborhood as well," Lamb said.