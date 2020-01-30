Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in South Carolina was able to help a baby deer that found itself stuck inside a building at a storage facility.

Kristin Griffis said she arrived at the Public Storage facility on Hilton Head Island to find a baby deer was trapped inside the building and appeared unable to walk.

Other witnesses had already called the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, so Griffis called friend Daisy Bobinchuck, a wildlife rescuer with Critter Management.

"When I got there, I just carefully and quietly went up to the deer," Bobinchuck told WJCL-TV. "The deer was very scared. I held the deer and got it into a sitting position. I examined the deer and could not see any wounds and could not notice any visible broken bones. The cement floor in the storage facility was very slippery -- the deer could not walk well on the floor."

A video of the rescue shows Bobinchuck carrying the deer outside, where it was able to run off into the nearby woods.

"It was the best feeling ever when that deer bounded out of my arms and safely into the woods," she said. "The smile on my face at the end of the video shows the happiness in my heart for this deer."

