Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A confused deer went for a run through an Indiana grocery store and was caught on video before finding its way back out the front door.

Shoppers at the Kroger store in Zionsville said the deer ran in through the front door Saturday and was seen running down the aisles and jumping over a meat and salmon counter.

Witnesses said the deer eventually found its way back out the front door.

Kroger confirmed the incident in a statement.

"The store did have a surprise visitor last night, entering through the front door. After the deer left, the manager and store team performed a thorough cleaning of the area," the statement said. "I hope, in her time near the meat case, the deer noticed our expanded selection of plant based protein products."