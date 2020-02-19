A Massachusetts woman collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket 10 years and two months after winning her first $1 million prize. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman collected a $1 million lottery jackpot 10 years and two months after winning her first $1 million prize.

Linda Sweeney, who lives in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, visited Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters to collect a $1 million prize she won this month from a 200X scratch-off ticket purchased from Stop & Shop in Dorchester.

Lottery officials said Sweeney was experienced with the winner's circle - she previously won a $1 million jackpot Dec. 7, 2009.

Sweeney chose to take her latest winnings as a $650,000 lump sum, before taxes.