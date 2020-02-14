A Maryland man who collected a $48,000 lottery jackpot in 2016 won $22,517 playing the same game. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $22,517 jackpot from his favorite lottery game less than four years after he scored a $48,000 prize from the same game.

The 47-year-old Prince George's County man told Maryland Lottery officials he was at J's Quik Stop in Marlboro when he decided to place a Trifeca Box wager on the 9, 11 and 12 virtual horses in the Racetrax lottery game.

The wager earned him a $22,517 prize.

"I just looked at the ticket and smiled," the man said.

The same player previously visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in 2016 to collect a $48,000 Racetrax jackpot.

The man said he hasn't told anyone about his latest prize yet, but he plans to use the money to pay bills and take care of his children.