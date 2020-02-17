An Australian woman said she ended her years-long lottery hiatus with an impulse-buy ticket purchase that won her $1.7 million. Photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she bought her first lottery ticket in several years on impulse and ended up winning $1.7 million.

The Melbourne woman said she made an impulse purchase of a 13-game entry at the official website for Australia's lotteries and ended up scoring a division 1 prize Feb. 15 in TattsLotto draw 4025.

"I checked my ticket on Saturday night and I thought 'Whoa! That's not true! It can't be,'" the winner recalled.

The woman's ticket matched numbers 4-24-21-3-11-39.

The winner said she had ended a long lottery hiatus on impulse.

"This was probably the first time I've played in a few years," she said. "I had been dreaming about how good it would be to win so I could help my family."

The woman said she has some plans for her winnings.

"Just to see my mum's mortgage paid off and to be able to help everyone I love will be an awesome feeling," she said. "I definitely want to buy myself a house too and I'll be going on holiday. Not sure where just yet, but Santorini is looking pretty good right now."