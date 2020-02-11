Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize in Iowa is no stranger to the public eye -- he used to be the state's governor.

Former Gov. Tom Vilsack, who served as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture during the Obama administration, told Iowa Lottery officials he occasionally plays the Powerball when the jackpot gets high.

"Occasionally when the Powerball gets above $250 million, I think, 'What the heck?' You know, you can dream, like everybody else," he said. "And I also know that the chances of me winning anything are next to none and so the money is going to go to education or veterans or the state fund for natural resources or infrastructure, or all the good things that the lottery does. So, I figure it's a good contribution."

Vilsack bought a ticket for the Jan. 22 drawing, when the jackpot was estimated at $347 million, at the Hy-Vee store in Waukee. He paid an extra $1 for the Power Play option, which acts as a multiplier.

The former governor said he forgot about the ticket for 10 days. He finally checked his numbers online and discovered he had matched 4 of the 5 white balls in the drawing, and the Power Play number was three, earning him a $150,000 jackpot.

"I know that this lottery is really important to the state and it's certainly important to the state budget," Vilsack said "It's something that I certainly understand from my experience as a state senator and as a governor and I think it's great. And as you say, you don't win if you don't play."