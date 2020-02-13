Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A New Zealand researcher shared video of the moment a curious mako shark swam up and used its jaws to bite the side of his boat.

Riley Elliot, a marine biologist and shark expert known as "The Shark Man," posted a video to Instagram showing the moment the shark chomped down on the side of the boat.

The shark let go after only a brief moment, and didn't appear to have damaged the boat.

Elliot said the shark was not acting aggressively and the bite was likely just an attempt to investigate the large object in the water. He said he later went diving with the same shark.