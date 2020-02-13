Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania fire department shared video from an unusual rescue involving a dog spotted stranded on the roof of a building.

The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services posted a video to Facebook showing a firefighter climbing on the roof of a York residence to rescue a dog seen wandering around on the outside of the second floor.

The video shows the firefighter picking up the Siberian Husky and carrying it to a nearby window.

The department said the dog was safely rescued without injury.