Feb. 13 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile handler was called out to a school to remove a snake found hiding inside a door frame while classes were in session.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said he was summoned Tuesday to a school in Nambour, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, on a report of a loose snake at the facility.

McKenzie arrived to find the red-bellied black snake had made its way into a door frame.

"This has happened a few times lately with these exact doors, where snakes get up into the side of them and wedge themselves in the gap," McKenzie told Nine News.

He said what made the incident unusual was the snake's species.

"It's usually pythons which have the ability to curl themselves up and hide. But this red belly was also able to do the same," he said.

McKenzie posted a video showing how he pushed a nearby hose into the door frame to nudge the snake out of its hiding place.

"It was a bit of a tricky job but it was all over in about 15 minutes -- before the kids came out of class," he said.