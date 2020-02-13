Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A veterinarian in South Africa used an X-ray to confirm a pet owner's fear about her missing engagement ring -- it was inside her dog's stomach.

The Valley Farm Animal Hospital in Pretoria said a woman brought in her German short-haired pointer puppy, suspecting the canine had swallowed her diamond engagement ring.

Veterinarians took X-ray photos and quickly spotted the missing item in the dog's stomach.

The animal hospital said veterinarians gave the dog a medicine to induce vomiting.

"The mutt did its stuff and up came mom's ring. As good as new. Or I'd say even better as she'll always have our story to tell," the post said.