Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said they responded to a street where a family's dachshund puppy fell into a storm drain in front of their home.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said a crew responded to Hampton Road in Pensacola when a call came in about 9:48 a.m. Tuesday about a small dog that fell into a storm drain.

"When our folks got on scene, they sized up the situation and realized they were going to need additional assistance, so they called for two of our special operations (crews)," Craig Ammons, ECFR training and safety officer, told the Pensacola News Journal.

The special operations crews, trained in rescuing people and animals from confined spaces, determined the puppy was deep inside the storm drain, having fallen past a ledge.

The manhole cover was removed and a firefighter was lowered into the drain and retrieved the dog, named Sly.

"He was awake and alert, everything was fine," Ammons said. "He was just happy to be out."

Sly was reunited with his owners.