Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A Russian man's pet French bulldog is going viral after showing off her skateboarding skills at an indoor skate park.

The video shows 5-year-old French bulldog Sonya skateboarding around the indoor park, using one of her back legs to push off and then standing with all four feet on the board while gliding.

Sonya's owner, Dmitry, said the canine first started skateboarding when she was a puppy and would climb up on his board.

The owner said the dog now accompanies him to the skate park up to twice a week and has displayed a natural talent.