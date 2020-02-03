Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A loose cow went for a stroll around a British town and was seen peering into the windows of homes before heading into a grocery store parking lot.

Witnesses said the cow was spotted about 10 a.m. Monday, walking along King Street in Sileby, England, and taking time to look into homes through the windows.

The cow was seen strolling through a Tesco store parking lot before Charnwood Police intercepted the bovine on a nearby sidewalk.

A police spokeswoman said the cow had escaped from a nearby farm and was only on the loose for about a half hour. The cow was not injured and police said they had been in contact with the owner about returning the escaped animal home.