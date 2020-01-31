Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A manatee spotted with a bicycle tire wrapped around its belly was spotted in Florida about a month after rescuers failed to remove the tire.

Witnesses sighted the manatee, nicknamed Wheelie, Thursday at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City.

The sea cow, with the tire still wrapped around its middle, was caught on video by the park's Save the Manatee camera.

Wheelie was first spotted in December and rescuers attempted to reach the animal to remove the tire, but they were unable to reach the manatee before it fled the area.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said workers are monitoring the situation.