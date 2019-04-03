April 3 (UPI) -- A snorkeler in Florida was caught on camera in a surprising situation when a wild manatee swam up and appeared to give her a hug.

Mandy Egner posted a video to Facebook showing what happened during her unusual manatee encounter in the Crystal River, in Citrus County.

The video shows the manatee swimming up to Egner and appearing to embrace her.

Egner said she was careful not to initiate contact with the animal or disturb it in any way. Florida law bars anyone from intentionally disturbing, molesting or otherwise annoying manatees.