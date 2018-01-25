Home / Odd News

Manatee rescued from life jacket in Florida

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Jan. 25, 2018 at 10:48 AM
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Florida were summoned to help a manatee found struggling to escape from a life vest keeping it on the surface of the water.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said personnel dived into the water on Wednesday afternoon to investigate reports of a manatee that appeared to be struggling with a tracking device, but the rescuers quickly discovered the mammal was actually stuck in a personal flotation device.

The Fire Rescue team followed the manatee until a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission team arrived to take over the rescue.

FWC marine biologist Amber Howell said the juvenile manatee had likely just set off on its own after spending is first 1-2 years with its mother.

"We wanted to make sure it was big enough and healthy enough to be on its own," Howell told WPLG-TV.

Howell said the manatee was checked out and released with a tracker about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

