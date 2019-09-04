Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said high tides from Hurricane Dorian brought an unusual visitor to her St. Lucie County back yard -- a manatee.

Corinne Hogan captured video Tuesday showing the manatee swimming in her flooded back yard and eating some of the waterlogged grass.

"The tide is so high, we actually have a manatee swimming in our yard right now!" Hogan says in the video. "That is actually in our yard. Wow, she's a big girl!"

Hogan said the Hidden River had flooded about 4 feet in the area near her home thanks to the rains from Dorian.

She said the manatee swam back out to the river after satisfying its hunger for grass.