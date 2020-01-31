Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A cow jumped a fence in Texas and led police and witnesses on a chase down Rodeo Street before being lassoed and brought home.

The Fort Worth Police Department responded Thursday afternoon to the Glencrest neighborhood, where a 1-year-old Brahman cow was spotted running loose.

The owners of the cow, Daisy, said she escaped by jumping over a fence on their property.

Police said the cow led them on a chase down Rodeo Street before they eventually cornered and lassoed her behind a church.

A trailer brought to the scene took Daisy home.