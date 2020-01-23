Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a cow that broke through a fence with some fellow bovines and nearly ended up drowning in slurry.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Leek, Cannock, Stafford and Newcastle responded to the slurry pit in Stafford along with members of animal rescue group Unimog and a water rescue team when four cows escaped from their pasture and went wandering in dangerous terrain.

Officials said three of the cows were able to exit the water on their own, but the fourth had sank into the slurry and was in danger of drowning.

The rescuers managed to lift the cow out of danger and return it to the farm alongside the three other animals.

Firefighters said the cows appeared to have broken through a fence to get from their pasture to the slurry pit.