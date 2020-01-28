Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said a hazmat team responded to a gas station where a man filling up his boat confused a fishing pole holder for the gas tank.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the customer at 7-Eleven in Orlando was attempting to fill up his 18-foot boat about 11:35 a.m. Monday when he accidentally pumped 30 gallons of gas directly into the cockpit.

Fire Rescue said the man pumped about $60 worth of fuel into the cockpit and then put another $40 of gas into the actual gas tank.

The hazmat team was able to siphon most of the gas out of the boat and no injuries or evacuations were reported at the station.