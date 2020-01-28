Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Bush's Beans announced it obtained a Guinness World Record by assembling a gargantuan Super Bowl snack -- a "seven-layer bean dip" with a total of 70 layers.

The company said it took the classic seven-layer bean dip and upped the ante to create a 70-layer bean dip weighing in at 1,087 pounds, nearly double the previous record of 540 pounds.

It took a team of 19 people a total of about 227 hours to assemble the dip, which features 10 varieties of seven-layer dips stacked atop one another. The varieties include veggie, Cuban, caprese, buffalo and fiesta.

The record attempt was timed to coincide with Sunday's Super Bowl.

Bush's said the dip was donated to a charitable organization for distribution.