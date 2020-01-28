Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina animal rescue group put out a call for "piggy cuddlers" to help 100 rescued pigs learn to be comfortable with humans for their new lives as pets.

Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in Leesville said in a Facebook post that that it is seeking "piggy cuddlers" to help socialize the animals after they were rescued from an animal hoarding situation in Kentucky.

"Belly scratches, cookies, sitting with and even just talking to our pig friends can get them ready for their new home," the post said.

Evan Costner, executive director at the sanctuary, said physical contact is important to help the pigs adjust when they are given new homes.

"We need to socialize them so they can eventually bond with the herd leader," meaning their new owners, Costner told The State newspaper.

Costner said the sanctuary is currently in the process of finding new homes for the 100 pigs as family pets.