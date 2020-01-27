Trending

Doctors in Texas said a man who came in complaining of frequent headaches and a fainting spell may have had a tapeworm in his brain for over a decade.

Officials at Ascension Seton said the Austin man came in after fainting in the middle of a soccer game last year and told doctors he had been experiencing severe headaches for months.

An MRI revealed the man had a tapeworm inside his brain.

The worm was removed surgically and the man is now recovering and reported to doctors that his headaches have ceased.

Doctors said the man may have contracted the tapeworm by eating under-cooked pork in Mexico more than a decade ago. They said the man's sister previously had a tapeworm removed from her brain years earlier.

It was unclear whether the siblings contracted their tapeworms at the same time.

Read More

Friends play Uno in the road during long red light 2,471 hold plank position for Guinness record in India Escaped emu captured 10 miles away from Pennsylvania farm

Latest Headlines

Friends play Uno in the road during long red light
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Friends play Uno in the road during long red light
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A viral video highlights the traffic woes in a Florida city by showing a group of friends sitting down for a game of cards during a long red light.
2,471 hold plank position for Guinness record in India
Odd News // 2 hours ago
2,471 hold plank position for Guinness record in India
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Record attempt in India said 2,471 people flexed their core muscles to hold the abdominal plank position for 60 seconds.
Escaped emu captured 10 miles away from Pennsylvania farm
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped emu captured 10 miles away from Pennsylvania farm
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An emu that escaped from a Pennsylvania farm was captured about 10 miles away from home after about two days on the loose.
Colorado man took over a week to realize he won $2M lotto
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado man took over a week to realize he won $2M lotto
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Colorado man held onto a $2 million lotto ticket for more than a week before giving it a second look and realizing he won.
Netherlands birdwatchers surprised by rare flamingo visitors
Odd News // 2 days ago
Netherlands birdwatchers surprised by rare flamingo visitors
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Birdwatchers are flocking to a nature reserve in the Netherlands to catch a glimpse of some rare visitors to the county: a group of flamingos.
Driver caught using carpool lanes with skeleton passenger
Odd News // 2 days ago
Driver caught using carpool lanes with skeleton passenger
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona said they pulled over a driver caught using the carpool lanes with a skeleton as his only passenger.
Woman tracks down owner of photos found in thrift store album
Odd News // 3 days ago
Woman tracks down owner of photos found in thrift store album
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who found a photo album filled with decades worth of pictures at a thrift store said she was able to find the original owners of the photos.
Winery spills thousands of gallons of Cabernet into California river
Odd News // 3 days ago
Winery spills thousands of gallons of Cabernet into California river
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A California river filled with wine when a tank of Cabernet Sauvignon sprang a leak at a popular winery.
Elephants escape circus in Russia to play in the snow
Odd News // 3 days ago
Elephants escape circus in Russia to play in the snow
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A pair of elephants escaped from a circus in Russia and caused some traffic delays while playing in the snow.
Man finds box of $27,000 outside Michigan credit union
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man finds box of $27,000 outside Michigan credit union
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan man leaving the drive-through ATM at a credit union investigated a plastic box in the middle of a road and discovered it contained $27,000.

Trending Stories

Colorado man took over a week to realize he won $2M lotto
Colorado man took over a week to realize he won $2M lotto
Driver caught using carpool lanes with skeleton passenger
Driver caught using carpool lanes with skeleton passenger
Elephants escape circus in Russia to play in the snow
Elephants escape circus in Russia to play in the snow
Man accidentally buys identical Powerball tickets, wins twice
Man accidentally buys identical Powerball tickets, wins twice
Escaped emu captured 10 miles away from Pennsylvania farm
Escaped emu captured 10 miles away from Pennsylvania farm

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2020 Grammys red carpet
Moments from the 2020 Grammys red carpet
 
Back to Article
/