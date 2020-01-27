Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Record attempt in India said 2,471 people flexed their core muscles to hold the abdominal plank position for 60 seconds.

Insurance company Bajaj Allianz Life organized the attempt Sunday at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds as part of its Plankathon fitness event.

The company gathered 2,471 people to hold the plank position simultaneously, breaking its own record of 2,353 people, which was set at a 2018 Plankathon event in Pune.

The record attempt marked the end of the company's #PlankForIndia social media campaign. The campaign promised a donation toward training and development for Indian athletes for every planking video that used the hashtag during the monthlong event.